EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Easthampton’s Health Department has free iHealth COVID-19 rapid test kits available for residents.

The city received 2,880 from the state. There are two tests in each kit and Easthampton residents may receive two test kits per person at these three locations:

Easthampton, MA Health Department 50 Payson Ave. Monday-Thursday 9 AM-11:30 AM

Easthampton Council On Aging & Enrichment Center 19 Union St. Monday-Friday 8 AM- 3:45 PM

Easthampton Community Center 12 Clark St. Mondays & Wednesdays 9 AM – 12 PM & 4 PM- 7 PM

For more information contact the Health Department by emailing beichstaedt@easthamptonma.gov or calling the office at (413) 529-1430.