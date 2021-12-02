Easthampton reminding residents to get tested ahead of holiday gatherings

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With the arrival of the variant in the U.S, 22News looked into what the City of Easthampton Health Department is doing to prepare.

Easthampton Public Health Director, Bri Eichstaedt said regardless of the arrival of this new variant we are still in a pandemic, and their health department is treating it as such.

On top of the mask mandate that is still in place in Easthampton, the City will start offering free COVID-19 testing starting Monday, December 6th. That comes at an important time as we continue through the holiday season.

Eichstaedt told 22News, “Wear a mask and get tested before gathering for holidays and luckily with this new testing we have in the city it should be easy and accessible we hope for people to just get a test before they gather, and get vaccinated.”

COVID-19 cases are rising in Easthampton, but as Eichstaedt points out, 87 percent of residents there are partially vaccinated, and that’s a key piece in saving lives.

COVID-19 Testing in Easthampton

Testing will be available on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at City Hall. A weekend site will be offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastworks located at 116 Pleasant Street.