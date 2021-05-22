Easthampton Spot Light Series ends, plans to return this fall

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Saturday marked the end of a concert series created to support artists during the pandemic.

The series, called the Spot Light Spring Series, was originally created to offer a social distanced event in the Easthampton City Hall parking lot. However, the organizer of the event, Pasqualina Azzarello told 22News that this is now a tradition that will continue.

The event first began last fall. People spaced out between circles painted on the pavement. The five-part series was planned during the winter months, a time when cases were climbing. As the city moved through the spring series, restrictions were lifted each week.

“The fact that this series is dovetailing right in line with this real sense of positivity and revitalization at least locally is very meaningful,” Azzarello said.

The city will take a pause for the summer and are planning to bring the series back sometime this fall.