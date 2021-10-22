Elderly overcome physical challenges after COVID-19 isolation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The reopening of senior centers this past summer may have been a lifesaver for many homebound elderly.

At Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 72-year-old Bill Gumlaw has been able to take off the thirty pounds he gained during a year and a half of pandemic related isolation. Bill, who turns 73 in December told 22News, it’s great to be back on a routine staying fit.

“Well I used to come here on a regular basis previous to its closing and then your body is locked into a routine when you come to a place like this. At home maybe I’ll do it today, maybe I won’t and you end up being more won’t than do.” Bill Gumlaw

“First and foremost we thought of their health and wellness in a holistic approach. Physical activity as well as emotional stability fighting isolation.” Sandy Federico, Springfield Director of Elder Affairs

October has been set aside as National Physical Therapy Month, devoting the time for seniors to regain the physical fitness they lost during the pandemic.