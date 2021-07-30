Elementary students recommended to wear masks inside Massachusetts schools

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has just released recommendations on masking in schools in the fall.

They are recommending that all students in kindergarten through 6th grade wear masks when inside. They are also recommending that unvaccinated students in all grades, as well as unvaccinated visitors, wear masks inside. However, vaccinated students can remain unmasked according to the latest guidance.

DESE and the Department of Public Health say students and staff should continue hand hygiene practices, and stay home when sick. Both departments will continue to work with medical advisors and will update the mask guidance if needed.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is recommending that fully vaccinated people with a weakened immune system or at risk of severe disease should wear a mask indoors, except inside your own home.