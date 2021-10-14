Elks Lodge in Florence providing COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Elks Lodge in Florence is open for individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Northampton’s Health Department will be administering the COVID-19 vaccines at the Elks Lodge located on 17 Spring Street in the Florence section of Northampton three days a week. The site is near the R44 PVTA bus route, has a large parking lot and capacity for indoor social distancing.

Appointments are required by visiting northamptonma.gov or call 413-587-1215. Mondays 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Public Health Director Merridith O’Leary states, “Vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death and this pandemic ends when enough people are protected from severe illness. Vaccination not only helps you, but it helps your community.”

Additional locations offered by the Health Department include:

Northampton High School located at 380 Elm Street has a tent in front of building through October on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. accepting walk-up appointments.

Pulaski Park is open through October located at 240 Main Street on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., walk-ups are accepted.

City Council Chambers Municipal Building located at 212 Main Street is an indoor site by appointment only on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to immune-compromised people and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from others.

“We are no longer building the plane as we fly it,” says Public Health Nurse Kate Kelly, “We are in flight and tinkering with our sites and changing course a bit each time a new population is eligible. We have a skilled and dedicated team of both staff and volunteers who continue to fight this pandemic. They have shifted with us from our large mass vaccination site all the way to parking lots in rural Hilltowns. We have given shots in homes, on sidewalks, and on City Hall steps.”