Elms College giving 425 students CARES Act funds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College in Chicopee is giving 425 students funds under the CARES Act Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the College of Our Lady of the Elms received 496 applications from students for emergency funding and awarded an average of $1,478 to 425 students.

“We are pleased that we could ease the financial burden put on many of our students as they adapted to learning remotely during the pandemic. These funds have also helped offset childcare costs and preventative measures in addition to the treatment of COVID-19,” Financial Aid Director Richard O’Connor said.

Expenses such as food, housing, course materials, health care, childcare, technology, and transportation, were also considered.

The funding requests that were granted also included money spent on trips that the college had to cancel, such as mission trips.

The release states that Elms College received nearly $1.3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability Act. Just over $649,000 was reserved for eligible students in need of emergency aid and the other half was issued to the college to provide costs and expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, the college has awarded over $628,000 to students. The remainder of the allotment to students which is approximately $21,000, will fund students’ future emergency needs.