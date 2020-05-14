Elms College planning to reopen in fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College in Chicopee is planning to reopen for the fall semester after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to close in March and continue all classes online.

The College of Our Lady of the Elms made the announcement Thursday in a news release sent to 22News.

The release states that Elms College President Harry Dumay has created a task force to assess the possible return of services such as on-campus housing and dining. All summer classes will still remain online.

The task force will determine when services can reopen while also ensuring the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

The college moved its classes online on March 18 as a response to the virus. An official reopening date will be determined with the task force’s recommendations.

“We will only allow our students to return to campus by observing the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and recommendations of state and national public health experts. It is also likely that there will be a number of changes to the way we have operated in the past in terms of social interactions and other protocols,” Dumay said.