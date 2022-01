CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College in Chicopee started the spring 2022 semester today as it intended with in-person learning.

The school will follow guidelines from federal, state, and local health officials to keep students on-campus with in-person instruction.

In addition, the college said that it will require students, faculty, and staff to have a COVID-19 booster shot by March 1.