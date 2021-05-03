Elms College to hold in-person commencement on May 15

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Elms College is planning to hold an in-person commencement ceremony for the graduation class on Saturday, May 15th.

The commencement will not be available to the public. However, graduates will be allowed to have four guests, which must attend in the same vehicle to reduce foot traffic on the campus. Masks will be required to attend.

A procession will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Keating Quadrangle and the program will begin at 10:00 a.m. For those that can not attend, a livestream will be made available on the college’s Facebook page.

In a statement sent to 22News, President of Elms College Harry E. Dumay said, “We are delighted to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of the Class of 2021 and hold the 90th Commencement ceremony in-person on our campus grounds.”

This year’s commencement speaker is Haitian-American novelist and writer Edwidge Danticat. Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi will also be awarded an honorary degree at the ceremony. Cocchi is a 2013 graduate of the Elms College MBA program.