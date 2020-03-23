Emergency daycare centers opening Monday

(WWLP) – Starting Monday, most Massachusetts daycare centers will be shut down, as part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Baker announced the planned closure during a news conference last week. Only a select number of “emergency” daycare centers will be allowed to be in operation.

Priority for placement in these centers is being given to parents who work in essential positions, such as healthcare, first responders, and grocery store workers.



The emergency centers range from at-home daycares to larger centers, and even after-school programs.

Parents are advised to try to keep their children away from group settings, but the emergency centers will operate for families with no other options.

Click here to view a complete listing of participating locations.