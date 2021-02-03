Emergency rental assistance program opens to Easthampton residents

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)–A new Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now available to Easthampton residents, offering grants up to $3,000 to eligible households.

The program was created to provide short-term emergency rental assistance to current Easthampton renters experiencing an income hardship due to COVID-19. Assistance can include help with payment of overdue back rent and monthly rent going forward.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will help to keep Easthampton residents in their homes during this difficult time,” said Mayor LaChapelle. “The pandemic has impacted everyone, and formerly stable households are now struggling in ways that seemed unimaginable before COVID. This assistance will help to provide a safety-net that bridges the gap left by other programs.”

The program is funded by the Easthampton Community Preservation Act Committee and administered on a first-come, first serve basis by Community Action Pioneer Valley (CAPV).

To find out if you’re eligible and to apply, contact the CAPV Community Resources & Advocacy Program’s Information and Referral phone line at 413-475-1570, Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm with a break from 12pm to 1pm. Due to high call volumes, callers may need to leave a message.