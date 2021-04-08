Emerson shutting down student activities

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Emerson College will prohibit in-person student activities for at least the next week amid a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus, school officials announced Wednesday.

The new policy bans all in-person gatherings including athletics through at least the end of the day on April 14, closes the Fitness Center for the next week, and requires all meals at the Dining Center to be grab-and-go options. Students should only leave their residences to attend classes, study in the library in a socially distanced manner, pick up food, exercise outdoors, seek medical care or COVID testing, or to get to and from work, Emerson officials said.

“We also request that students not attend social events or gatherings in the community and not host any guests in their residential rooms or apartments,” Emerson Assistant Vice President for Campus Life Erik Muurisepp wrote in a letter to the community. “Visiting other residential rooms or lounges other than where you reside is not permitted.”

From March 29 to April 4, 26 members of Emerson’s community tested positive, according to the school’s online dashboard.