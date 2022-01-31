Enfield opens COVID-19 testing site for residents

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Town of Enfield is opening a free COVID-19 testing site to residents beginning Tuesday.

The new testing site will be located at the Enfield Annex on 124 N. Maple Street and is for Enfield residents only. The site will be open on Tuesdays and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Enfield residents must register in order to get results. There are separate registration links for adults and minors. Results will be sent to the email or phone number used when registering.