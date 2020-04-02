Essential workers in western Massachusetts, thank you!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts March 24 until May 4. 22News is is Working For you during the coronavirus pandemic.

List of Essential Businesses:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities

Law enforcement, public safety agencies

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Banks

Package stores

Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)

Farmers markets

Farm stands

Pet stores

Animal vets

Convenience stores

Auto supplies stores

Auto repair shops

Airports

Hardware and home improvement stores

Home appliance stores

Medical marijuana facilities (recreational dispensaries must close)

Hotels

Shelters

Blood banks, methadone clinics

Laundromats and laundry services

News media

Places of worship

Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:

Critical manufacturing

Transportation

Energy

Water & Wastewater

Public Works

Communications and Information Technology

Financial Services

Defense Industry Base

Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials

Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations

For more information on the categories above, click here.

