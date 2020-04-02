Essential workers in western Massachusetts, thank you!

1  of  2
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts March 24 until May 4. 22News is is Working For you during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are an essential worker, send 22News a picture of you on the job! Help us show your hard work in the community.

APP USERS: Click here to submit photo reportit@wwlp.com

List of Essential Businesses:

  • Hospitals and healthcare facilities
  • Law enforcement, public safety agencies
  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Banks
  • Package stores
  • Restaurants (takeout and delivery only)
  • Farmers markets
  • Farm stands
  • Pet stores
  • Animal vets
  • Convenience stores
  • Auto supplies stores
  • Auto repair shops
  • Airports
  • Hardware and home improvement stores
  • Home appliance stores
  • Medical marijuana facilities (recreational dispensaries must close)
  • Hotels
  • Shelters
  • Blood banks, methadone clinics
  • Laundromats and laundry services
  • News media
  • Places of worship

Businesses and entities with the following functions are also considered essential and may continue operating:

  • Critical manufacturing
  • Transportation 
  • Energy
  • Water & Wastewater
  • Public Works
  • Communications and Information Technology
  • Financial Services
  • Defense Industry Base
  • Chemical Manufacturing & Hazardous Materials
  • Other Designated Community Based Essential Function & Government Operations

For more information on the categories above, click here.

