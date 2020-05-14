Eversource warning residents about scammers calling for personal, account information

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Scammers have been finding unique and intimidating ways to exploit people and steal their money during this pandemic.

Eversource is warning people that some have been getting fake service calls from a scammer saying they are from the company and demanding instant payment for power bills. Eversource is recommending that residents look out for callers asking for personal or account information, insisting on specific and unusual payment methods, or requesting a deposit to exchange a utility meter.

Some people have also been receiving calls, emails, or texts about government stimulus checks. The IRS won’t contact people with information about stimulus payments or to ask for personal information like a social security number or bank account number.

Eversource also said to be aware of online offers for vaccinations and test kits. There are no products proven to treat or prevent COVID-19 at this time and the only FDA approved home test kit requires a doctor’s order.

The company is urging anyone who believes they are a target of improper solicitation to please alert local law enforcement and contact the company directly at 800-592-2000.