Excel Dryer donates specialized hand dryers, food to Big E Covid-19 testing site

WEST SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Dozens of front line workers left their high-stress jobs for the day with a smile on their faces Wednesday.

Excel Dryer in East Longmeadow provided workers at The Big E Covid-19 testing site with dinner from a number local restaurants and bakeries. For hours every day, these workers are dressed in suits which cover their bodies from head to toe while testing those who may be infected with Covid-19.

“It’s pretty mentally exhausting I guess you’d say,” Maureen Jones, lead tester at The Big E testing site expressed. “When we are in the suit all day long it’s just a different world. The amount of support that we are getting from the community is absolutely amazing.”

Excel Dryer manufactures those hand dryers we all use in public bathrooms. Due to the pandemic, the company began making hand dryers with special filtration systems. They’re also mobile so front line workers can use them anywhere.

“We are proud to give back to the front line heroes who are risking their lives to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” said Paul Marquez of Excel Dryer.

As a reminder the test site at The Big E in West Springfield is not open to the public. It’s only for health care workers and first responders.