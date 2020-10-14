Expanded COVID-19 testing begins at Baystate Health in Springfield, Greenfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As winter nears, coronavirus cases continue to climb throughout Massachusetts, and Baystate Health is planning to expand their COVID-19 testing capacity starting Wednesday to prepare for a possible surge.

Asymptomatic testing by appointment begins Wednesday at two Baystate locations. The first location is at 298 Carew Street in Springfield and the second is at 164 High Street in Greenfield.

Testing will be done Wednesday and Thursday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tests will continue each Wednesday and Thursday through to the end of the month, but you must have an appointment to be tested. Testing is offered at no cost and no referral is needed. Baystate says results will be available within 48 hours.

To get an appointment you can call either location or 413-794-0012 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The expanded testing comes alongside a rise in cases throughout the state. The state department of public health reported 632 new cases Tuesday and 12 new deaths. Forty-three of those cases were in western Massachusetts. In total 137,565 Massachusetts residents have contracted COVID-19 and 9,413 have died.