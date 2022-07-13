SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Regular COVID testing can help protect not only your own health, but the health of others.

Especially since the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron are rapidly spreading, ensuring that you’re COVID-free before gathering with others is a good idea.

The American Medical Rescue in Springfield is one local testing site. 22News spoke with AMR’s Field Supervisor Jeffrey Suriano. who encouraged people to take advantage of the free PCR testing they offer.

“We’re still testing hundreds of people a day. We have the capacity though to test thousands of people a day,” said Suriano. “The point I would emphasize would be that, because it’s summer time so we’re going to be gathering, we’re going to be having fun with our families. We can still live our lives and have a great summer simply by getting tested before we gather.”

The CDC recently reported that COVID hospitalizations have doubled since May saying they’re due, in part, to the sheer number of vulnerable, newly infected people.

The Springfield AMR testing site is open every, including the weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.