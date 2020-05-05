F-15s prepare to flyover local hospitals to pay tribute to frontline workers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 104th Fighter Wing will be flying over local hospitals Wednesday afternoon to support and pay tribute to American heroes who help combat against COVID-19.

Operation: American Resolve

According to a news release, the Massachusetts National Guard will showcase a four-ship F-15 flyover across multiple locations. An Air Force Salute flyover is one of the many ways the U.S. Air Force is able to show appreciation to thousands of frontline workers and those suffering from the coronavirus.

During this event, residents should still maintain social distancing guidelines. Residents are also advised not to travel to their local hospitals to see the flyover.

Fighter jets will pass over the following locations:

GILLETTE STADIUM – Massachusetts State Police Graduation – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Center – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Partners Healthcare System – 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m. 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Brigham and Women’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m. BOSTON – Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center – 12:15 p.m – 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m – 12: 25 p.m. FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Union Hospital – 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m.

– 12:15 p.m. – 12: 25 p.m. WORCESTER – DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital – 12:25 – 12:30 p.m.

– 12:25 – 12:30 p.m. WORCESTER – UMass Memorial Medical Center – 12: 25 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

– 12: 25 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

– 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. SPRINGFIELD – Baystate Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

– 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. HOLYOKE – Holyoke Medical Center – 12:35 p.m. 12:40 p.m.

– 12:35 p.m. 12:40 p.m. HOLYOKE – Holyoke Soldiers’ Home – 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

– 12:35 p.m. – 12:40 p.m. NORTHAMPTON – Cooley Dickinson Hospital – 12:40 p.m. 12:45 p.m.

– 12:40 p.m. 12:45 p.m. NORTHAMPTON – Northampton VA Medical Center – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

– 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. WESTFIELD – Western Massachusetts Hospital – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

– 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. WESTFIELD – Baystate Noble Hospital – 12:40 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

22News will have live coverage starting Wednesday morning on WWLP.com

MAP: F-15 Flyover

Those who view the flyover are asked to tag 104th Fighter Wing to their photos and video with hashtags #AirForceSalutes #AFFlyover and #MassSalutes.