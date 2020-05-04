F-15s to flyover hospitals in Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 104th Fighter Wing is scheduled to fly over 10 hospitals and two additional locations across Massachusetts in their F-15s Wednesday afternoon.

The McDonnell F-15 aircraft is used to protect us here in the Northeast and support the United States overseas.

The F-15s plan to flyover the following locations:

Massachusetts State Police Graduation – 12:15 p.m.

Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Center – 12:15 p.m.

Partners Healthcare System – 12:15 p.m.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m.

Framingham Union Hospital – 12:15 p.m.

DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m.

UMass Memorial Medical Center – 12: 25 p.m.

Mercy Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.

Baystate Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.

Holyoke Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.

Western Massachusetts Hospital – 12:40 p.m.