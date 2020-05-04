F-15s to flyover hospitals in Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
F-15C EAGLE 104TH FIGHTER WING MA ANG_676328

F-15C EAGLE 104TH FIGHTER WING MA ANG_676328 (file photo)

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 104th Fighter Wing is scheduled to fly over 10 hospitals and two additional locations across Massachusetts in their F-15s Wednesday afternoon.

The McDonnell F-15 aircraft is used to protect us here in the Northeast and support the United States overseas.

The F-15s plan to flyover the following locations:

  • Massachusetts State Police Graduation – 12:15 p.m.
  • Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • Partners Healthcare System – 12:15 p.m.
  • Brigham and Women’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m.
  • Framingham Union Hospital – 12:15 p.m.
  • DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital – 12:15 p.m.
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center – 12: 25 p.m.
  • Mercy Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.
  • Baystate Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.
  • Holyoke Medical Center – 12:35 p.m.
  • Western Massachusetts Hospital – 12:40 p.m.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 12:40 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today