Face coverings in public strongly recommended to help reduce local spread of virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Health officials are now saying that if everyone wears a mask when in public, the transmission of COVID-19 is greatly reduced.

Big Y customers are now required to wear a face covering while shopping. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the company and is now urging all essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores in the city to do the same.

22News spoke with Jeanne Galloway, Director of Public Health in West Springfield, who added masks may play an important role of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

A lot more people probably have the disease with no symptoms and can spread it without having symptoms so that now if everyone is wearing a mask even those asymptomatic people will not be spreading it to anyone else. Jeanne Galloway, Director of Public Health of West Springfield

If you don’t have access to a proper face mask, experts say it’s safe to wear any kind of face covering as long as it covers your nose and mouth. It’s recommended that your face covering being thick enough to stop germs and tight to your face but it should not restrict your breathing in any way.

It’s also important to not touch your face covering, doing so puts you at risk of coming in contact with germs. A mask won’t protect you completely though, it is still crucial that you are washing your hands and social distancing – wearing a mask is just an added step to prevent the spread.

And remember, you’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting others.