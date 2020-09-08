Face masks available to support West Springfield High School

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

WS Face Mask Drive (Courtesy: https://wsmaskdrive.itemorder.com/sale)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Face masks are available to purchase in support of class activities for West Springfield High School.

The blue face masks with the West Springfield High School logo is available to purchase for $10 each and are in both youth and adult sizes. The face mask drive will be until September 15.

Pick up is available for free at the West Springfield High School store with prior arraignment by email sent to dimitroglou@wsps.org. To have your face mask order shipped, there is a flat rate of $6 per order.

To purchase a face mask visit https://wsmaskdrive.itemorder.com/sale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today