Face masks available to support West Springfield High School

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Face masks are available to purchase in support of class activities for West Springfield High School.

The blue face masks with the West Springfield High School logo is available to purchase for $10 each and are in both youth and adult sizes. The face mask drive will be until September 15.

Pick up is available for free at the West Springfield High School store with prior arraignment by email sent to dimitroglou@wsps.org. To have your face mask order shipped, there is a flat rate of $6 per order.

To purchase a face mask visit https://wsmaskdrive.itemorder.com/sale.