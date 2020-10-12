Fall activities limited due to the coronavirus pandemic

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus Day weekend is a time when many people head outside to enjoy the fall weather and take part in seasonal activities.

Randall’s Farm in Ludlow is always a popular destination this time of year. But with the current situation we all face, some events that normally happen are off limits this year.

Some changes have been made at Randall’s Farm in Ludlow to ensure the safety for all its visitors this fall. There is no corn maze or pumpkin picking this year because there is no safe way to properly social distance.

“We use to have a lot of activities for kids out in the garden center yard and this year we decided for October we would have workshops socially distanced.”

Things do look a little different this year at Randall’s Farm because of the coronavirus pandemic. every event is socially distanced. Whether it be building your own scarecrow, or decorating your own pumpkin.

Sabrina Feliciano of Springfield decided to visit Randall’s Farm to escape the wet weather. She took advantage of the new scarecrow setup.

“We were trying to take advantage of the Columbus Day weekend and even though it’s raining still do something fall like and spend some time together.”

Owner Karen Randall said despite the challenges the world is facing right now, and limited activities, she’s seeing great business.

“People are coming and buying a lot of pumpkins and fall decorations. They are spending more time at home decorating the outside of the home when maybe they didn’t before. As you can see there is still a fair number of people out and about.”

There are some events coming up at the farm a “Best Ever Scarecrow” contest this weekend.

Create your own scarecrow on October 17 & 18 and enter to win twenty different prizes with up to $3,000 in cash prizes including five charity matches. Two entry classes kids up to age 12 and adults 12 and older.

Winning categories include:

Best Overall Scariest Most Original Most Traditional Funniest

For more information visit RandallsFarm.net.