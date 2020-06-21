Families stay safe on the golf green during Fathers Day celebrations

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Sunday was no ordinary Father’s Day. The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many fun places closed.

But fathers were still able to go golfing with their daughters and sons. Andrew Holmes, a Granby resident said he enjoyed Father’s Day with his dad on the golf course all while maintaining social distance.

Holmes told 22News, “When we are on the course we are social distancing together as a family. So we are keeping a distance but we are getting out and having fun at the same time.”

Golfers had to battle the heat, but some didn’t sweat it. John Crowley of Chicopee told 22News, that even with the heat, they enjoyed their Father’s Day tradition.

“On Father’s Day, we have a tradition, 8 or 9 of us get out to play so far its been a good time, its a little warm, but ehh you get used to it,” said Crowley.

The East Mountain Country Club in Westfield was a popular choice for Father’s Day. They disinfect the golf carts after every use and require golfers to wear masks inside the pro shop.

Neither the forecast, or the pandemic got in the way of families hitting the links on this father’s Day.

People here said its annual tradition, not to mention golf courses are one of the few fun places open right now.

Andrew Holmes added that no matter what they had to find a way to get their dad out on the golf green.

“We gotta find a way to take pops out, do it out on a budget and we are still young adults so its a great course for that and t its a beautiful day for it too,” said Holmes.

Temperatures reached the 90’s on the first full day of summer in Western Massachusetts.