Family of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home resident: We need to save the rest of them

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty-five veterans have died at the Holyoke Soldiers Home and the coronavirus is putting the lives of many more at risk.

Since the state stepped in last week, a lot has changed at the Soldiers’ Home to stop the coronavirus from killing more veterans.

Cheryl Turgeon’s father, Dennis, is a Korean War Veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. She said he tested negative for COVID-19, but is still showing symptoms and is being monitored at Baystate Medical Center.

He’s no longer at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, but there are many veterans that are still there.

The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is in a much better position now to fight the coronavirus. The National Guard is ensuring all veterans are tested and stay isolated. There are also more nurses caring for veterans there.

But as more deaths are reported, family members are getting more worried for their loved ones.

Turgeon told 22News, “We need to save the rest of them, they’re sick. I know my dad’s nurse has come down with Covid, and I worry for her and worry for all them. I don’t think this had to come to what it is.”

Turgeon reiterated how difficult it’s been to get information about her father Dennis through email and the new family hotline. The state is still investigating the events that led up the spread of the virus.

The National Guard helped move about 40 veterans with medical conditions to Holyoke Medical Center and they will be closely monitored for any COVID-19 symptoms.