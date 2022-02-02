SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The family and friends of a Springfield police officer that has been fighting for his life for nearly a month after contracting COVID-19 will be hosting a dinner and raffle to raise money for medical expenses.

Tickets will be available at the door or on Facebook. The family also has a GoFundMe set up for the officer.

Springfield Police Officer Jamie Kelly has been hospitalized for nearly a month after being infected with COVID-19. Jamie has more than 20 years of service between the Hampden County Sheriff Department and the Springfield Police Department. He became a Springfield officer in 2008.

“Jamie is a 2nd generation Springfield Police Officer and a lifelong Springfield resident. He is a hard-working officer with a wonderful personality. You may see police officers wearing #JamieStrong bracelets to show their support with all proceeds going to Jamie. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he battles complications from this virus,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno states, “Commissioner Clapprood and I wish Officer Jamie Kelly good health and a speedy recovery. This COVID-19 pandemic is serious. On behalf of the City of Springfield and all of our brave and dedicated men and women in Blue, please keep Jamie and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

To help Jamie with growing hospital expenses, the officer’s girlfriend, friends and family will host a pasta dinner and raffle beginning 4:30 p.m. on February 17 at the Thomas J. Sullivan Banquet Hall at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant.