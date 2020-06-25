Family reacts to investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – People across the state are reacting to the findings of the investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

22News reporter Hector Molina spoke with a daughter of a current resident at the home who said she read through every page of the 174 page report on the investigation into the outbreak and she describes the findings as horrific but also a chance to do better.

Betsy is a Scituate resident whose 100-year-old father John MacKay is a resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. 76 residents at the home died due to COVID-19 but John is one of the residents who recovered.

Betsy said her dad is healthy but has noticed a difference after spent several months alone without any visitors. She told 22News she hopes to see more accountability and increased communication from the home going forward.

“Maybe weekly phone calls with someone over there to let us know what they’re doing. What are their ways of improving? There aren’t many families left over there. We want to be re-assured of the improvements they are going to make whether it’s within the physical facility or care itself.”

Construction of a new wing for 120 private rooms for veteran residents would be included in the homes reform project.

22News reporter Hector Molina will have new information on the changes looking to be made to the home on 22News starting at 5.