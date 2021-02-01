Fauci: Variants shouldn’t alter vaccination push

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, listens during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Americans should still get vaccinated as soon as they become eligible, even as health experts contend with emerging variants of COVID-19, federal officials stressed Monday.

While announcing a new deal to ramp up production of an at-home COVID-19 test, members of the White House’s COVID-19 Response Team and federal health leaders emphasized the protective value of vaccines authorized for emergency use even if early tests indicate they produce fewer antibodies against a new strain.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is often asked if it is wiser to wait for “the next generation” of vaccines and responds that Americans “need to get vaccinated when it becomes available as quickly and as expeditiously as possible.”

“Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate, and if you stop their replication by vaccinating widely and not giving the virus an open playing field to continue to respond to the pressures that you put on it, you will not get mutations,” Fauci said. “When we talk about efficiently getting these vaccines out there and into people as quickly as we possibly can, not only are you going to protect individuals from getting disease, protect them from getting infected, but you are going to prevent emergence of variants here in our country.”

Three variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in the United States as of Jan. 31, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC has tracked 467 cases of the B.1.1.7 strain first detected in the United Kingdom across 32 states, including Massachusetts, Walensky said. Another three cases of the B.1.351 strain first detected in South Africa have been confirmed in the U.S., one in Maryland and two in South Carolina. In Minnesota, health officials confirmed one case of the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil.

Walensky said the new variants remain “a great concern.”

Overall, the CDC has observed some improvement on several public health metrics, Walensky said. From Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, the national seven-day average of new cases decreased more than 14 percent, while the seven-day average of new hospital admissions similarly dropped.

However, over the last week, the seven-day average of U.S. deaths recorded increased to 3,146 per day.

“While the recent decline in cases and hospital admissions are encouraging, they are counterbalanced by the stark reality that in January, we recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in any month since the pandemic began with over 90,000 deaths,” Walensky said.

States across the country are racing to get vaccine doses administered, now operating with three weeks of projections about how many doses they will receive from the federal government and larger shipments for at least the next few weeks.

In Massachusetts, adults 75 and older will start to receive the immunization on Monday, marking the beginning of Phase 2 in the Baker administration’s rollout plan.

The effort hit major snags last week as older adults reported difficulties navigating the appointment website. Gov. Charlie Baker has said he will unveil a call center to ease those struggles this week, but didn’t have details to announce about it on Monday.

Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, said Monday that “many who are eligible for the vaccine are still frustrated as they try to make appointments.”

The federal government has delivered 50 million doses so far, about 31 million of which have been administered, Slavitt said. He acknowledged the large gap between what states have received and what they have been able to roll out to residents, noting a “slow start” to the vaccine program.

“Not only did this delay first doses, but it created a backlog of second doses that have been sitting in states waiting for the three- to four-week period to pass for when they can be administered,” Slavitt said. “Given this, as people begin to come back for their second shots, in addition to all the other continued improvements that we are witnessing and participating in in state vaccination programs, we expect the efficiency of doses being administered will steadily improve.”

With added confidence about supplies arriving, federal health officials are urging states to make first doses available to as many residents as possible rather than hold back enough to cover second doses.

The arrival of a third vaccine option could also help speed up distribution. Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that it would seek emergency use authorization for its vaccine candidate, which in clinical trials was 66 percent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 infections four weeks after a single dose.

Slavitt said authorization for that vaccine “obviously would help” increase distribution, but he said the Biden administration built its goals — 100 million vaccines in 100 days — around the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines already approved.

A third option would not prompt an “immediate, dramatic shift,” he said.

Fauci also stressed that the public should not be concerned that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate showed a lower efficacy percentage in trials than the Pfizer or Moderna options, even if the numbers pose a “messaging challenge.”

Johnson & Johnson’s candidate, he said, still clears the threshold to offer protection, and it also had “a very good record with regard to severe disease.”

“I don’t think we should be put aback by the fact that there was a difference in the initial number of any kind of efficacy,” he said. “There’s a lot more to protection than just preventing from getting infected. We want to keep people out of the hospital and we don’t want people to die, and in that regard, this will be value added not only in the United States, but certainly in the developing world.”

In another step aimed at reining in the highly infectious virus, the federal government on Monday announced a $230 million contract with Ellume to produce tens of millions of over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid tests that can be self-performed at home.

From February to July, the company will deliver 100,000 kits per month to the United States, according to Slavitt. The company will scale up its production to more than 19 million test kits per month by the end of 2021, 8.5 million of which are guaranteed to go to the federal government under the contract.

The test, which Slavitt said is appropriate for people ages 2 and older, uses a nasal swab that is “less invasive” than those used in many other COVID-19 tests. The kit contains a digital device that can send results to a smartphone in 15 minutes, Slavitt said.

“These are over-the-counter, self-performed test kits that can detect COVID with roughly 95 percent accuracy within 15 minutes,” Slavitt said. “They can be used if you feel symptoms of COVID-19 and also for screening for people without symptoms so they can safely go to work, to school and to events.”