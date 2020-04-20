FBI keeping close eye on PPE shipments coming into country

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chief Physician Executive of Baystate Health, Dr. Andrew Artenstein, said the usual procedure to obtain PPE moves like clockwork with hospital vendors.

But due to the unprecedented times we are living in, Dr. Artenstein and his supply chain staff had to deal with China and the FBI in order to receive proper equipment for staff at Baystate Health. Dr. Andrew Artenstein, chief physician executive at Baystate Health has been working in health care for more than 30 years.

He told 22News he has never seen the supply of personal protective equipment run so scarce.

The supply chain professionals at Baystate have expanded from a small group to a group of more than two dozen that works countless hours to find the safest PPE for hospital staff. After dealing with multiple suppliers, Dr. Artenstein and staff at Baystate came across a supplier who was “from an acquaintance of a friend of a team member.”

The supplier, who Dr. Artenstein said has a credible reputation, was carrying Chinese KN95 masks and respirators, similar to the function of N95 equipment used in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of masks and respirators of PPE were sent from the supplier to a warehouse in the “mid-Atlantic” region of the country according to Dr. Artenstein. Then the FBI received word of this transaction and took a closer look.

“Across the country, agents have been fanning out and going to places where PPE was being purchased to ensure the shipments were heading to hospitals and first responders that’s what they told us,” said Dr. Artenstien

The total shipment included more than 500,000 PPE that will be distributed among all Baystate Health facilities. Dr. Artenstein said this experience shows how difficult and important it is for healthcare workers to have the proper equipment.

Dr. Artenstien told 22News, “Whatever we need to do, leave no stone unturned to get this material to have safety protection and peace of mind that our healthcare staff needs to do the work that they are willing and able to do.”

We asked Dr. Artenstein how long this equipment will last he said a few months, what he describes as a best case scenario.