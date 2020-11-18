FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test as health officials urge for more testing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be used for self-testing at home.

As the holidays get closer, and many public health officials are urging people to get tested as cases rise, the FDA is approving an at-home COVID-19 test.

“I think that’s fantastic, I think the ability for us to test at home makes it great for us to know whether we’re allowed to do things or at least move forward and prepare properly,” said Pete Cardoz who previously took the COVID-19 test.

The test from Lucira gives rapid results and was approved for Emergency Use Authorization.

The FDA says it’s for people 14 and older whose health care providers have determined are suspected to have COVID-19.

While the take home test seems very convenient, the availability of it might not challenge how many people are still going to free testing sites.

Lucira says the test is intended to cost less than 50 dollars but for some, the free tests are more accessible.

“I think people like the free testing option. It runs through the end of the year so as long as the initiative is there, we’ll be here testing the citizens,” said Patrick Leonardo, the Operations Manager for AMR Western Massachusetts.

Test takers administer the test at home and get the results in 30 minutes or less. The at-home test will be authorized for prescription use only.