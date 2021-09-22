FDA expected to soon decide on COVID-19 vaccine for children

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA will be making important decisions soon on a COVID-19 vaccine for children and booster shots.

Based on the data they have, Pfizer is confident that their two dose vaccine is safe for children, in the 5-11 age group. Pfizer said at the end of September, they will submit their clinical trial data to the FDA, for emergency use authorization.

In their clinical trial data of more than 2,000 children, Pfizer said their COVID-19 vaccine provided “robust neutralizing antibody response.” Despite this positive data, many parents are hesitant about getting their child vaccinated right away.

In a new Kaiser family foundation poll, 40 percent of parents with children under 12 said they would wait a while to see how the vaccine is working before bringing their kid in for a shot.

Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Esteban DelPilar from Baystate Health told 22News, “I can understand the hesitation of some parents saying its experimental. But it’s not really experimental because its gone through a very extensive and rigorous process. When you look at all vaccines, this is the most looked studied and looked at vaccine in history.”

Dr. DelPilar also said the dose of the vaccine for children can be as much as a third less than the adult shot, since children have a stronger immune response.

Dr. Fauci says there’s a good chance the shot for children will be available before Halloween, based on what needs to happen with the FDA. The FDA panel also has recommended Pfizer’s booster only for older people and others at high risk of severe disease.