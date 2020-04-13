Feds providing $841-million to health care providers in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (WWLP)–On Friday, $30 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was distributed to health care providers under the CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

It is the first portion of the $100 billion that was included in the CARES Act to support hospitals and health care providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Congressman Richard Neal’s office, $841,425,120 was dispersed to 8746 providers across Massachusetts.

Among those recipients in the First District served by Congressman Neal are:

Berkshire Health Systems – $15,000,000

Baystate Health – $32,100,000

Harrington Hospital – $2,400,000

Mercy Medical Center – $5,700,000

Holyoke Medical Center – $2,900,000

A state-by-state breakdown of the delivery of the initial $30 billion of CARES Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund is available HERE.