Feed our Neighbors in Need: Every $1 donated, the Food Bank is able to provide four meals

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to you our day of fundraising for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts was a success.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, 22News had raised almost $10,000 through text-in and online donations. But, there is still more work to do!

The need is bigger than ever right now in 2020, the Food Bank served 23% more food than the year before.

Donations will remain open for the rest of the week so it you missed our drive Wednesday, there is still time to help fight hunger here in our community.

Ways to donate: