BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts National Guard will be reimbursed for the costs of medical operations and logistical support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Guard is expected to receive a $5,080,750 Public Assistance grant for the cost of providing medical staff and setting up temporary hospitals to handle COVID patients between March and September 2020.

The Guard provided support across the state for multiple duties in addition to setting up and staffing the temporary hospitals, including medical and general purpose staffing at the Holyoke Soldiers Home; planning, coordinate, and performing large-scale mobile COVID-19 sample collection; and providing care at long-term care facilities, rest homes, and assisted living facilities.

Guard members were also called to provide security at temporary hospitals and shelters as well as transportation and logistical support to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), handling the transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Massachusetts National Guard with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

To date, FEMA has provided more than $1.4 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.