BOSTON (WWLP) – Smith College will be receiving more than $4.4 million from FEMA as reimbursement for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program will send the $4,408,055 to the state, which will in turn pay the college. Between August 2020 and December 2021, 212,004 tests were administered at the school.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Smith College with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our institutions of higher education to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is critical to their success, and to our success as a nation.”

So far, FEMA has provided nearly $1.3 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.