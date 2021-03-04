Fewer COVID-19 vaccine appointments available this week

(WWLP) – Low COVID-19 vaccine first dose supply is limiting appointments for first-time eligible residents on Thursday.

The state will add 12,000 first-dose appointments to its scheduling site at 8:30 a.m. Thursday instead of the 50,000 new appointments that were available last week as supply limitations continue.

Instead of saying how many people are ahead like last week on Curative’s website, it’s just showing when the appointments go live.

Officials say this week’s count is low due to a high number of second-dose appointments already scheduled. With more and more residents becoming eligible for the vaccine, Governor Baker says don’t expect supply issues to go away any time soon. It could take as long as a month for everyone eligible now to get an appointment scheduled.

The state is reserving 45,000 appointments for second doses this week. Appointments booked through the 211 call center are also cutting into supply. Of the reserved appointments, 7,500 are reserved for 211 callers, which are usually people who are 75 plus and cannot use the internet. The phone line opens at 8:30 a.m.