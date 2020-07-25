Fewer people wearing masks outdoors despite virus threat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – During the past week, the wearing of a mask outdoors has received some of its strongest support from government leaders and the public health community.

But on Saturday, at Chicopee Memorial State Park, there wasn’t a mask to be seen or a person wearing a mask. 22News has been monitoring visitor compliance with the rules set down by the Baker Administration as far back as Memorial Day weekend.

There was less compliance than ever this weekend, not one person on the beach and in the water was wearing a face covering. During previous weeks as few as 20 percent wore masks, but on Saturday, no one wore a mask.

When the governor opened state parks for Memorial Day, he requested the wearing of a face covering when social distancing became impossible.

Requirements at Chicopee and Westfield state parks are far less stringent than at the more recently opened state pools such as the Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial Swimming Pool in Chicopee, where a face mask is mandatory. Not so, at the state parks.