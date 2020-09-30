Financial assistance programs available for customers of Eversource

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource has launched a new program to offer an extended payment plan to customers as wells as options available to assist in saving money and energy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new extended payment plan allows customers up to 12 months to pay any past-due balances. Residential customers must enroll December 31, 2020.

“We’ve all adjusted to a new normal, and we’re here to help any customer facing financial hardship or uncertainty,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “We recognize how challenging these times are and remain committed to supporting our customers as we navigate through this unchartered territory. Any customer who may have had a difficult time paying their energy bill because of the pandemic can take advantage of one of our flexible payment arrangements to help them pay down any balances that may have accrued over the past few months.”

Eversource COVID-19 Payment Program:

Customers can pay past-due balances in flexible payment plans for up to 12 months

No down payment is required for eligible customers, and once enrolled, the account is protected from service disconnection for the duration of the payment plan – including when the current moratorium on disconnections for residential customers ends.

Eversource programs for low-income customers:

New Start: Eliminate portions of your overdue balance by making payments on time each month

Fuel Assistance: If you heat with electric or gas, this program can help pay a portion of your bill

Discount Rate: Income-eligible customers may qualify for a discount off their monthly utility bill for customers in need

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund: Assistance for Massachusetts residents experiencing a temporary crisis which has left them without enough money to pay their utility bill, but do not qualify for federally funded assistance programs. Good Neighbor funds are available through your local Salvation Army Assistance Center

The gas and electric service shutoff moratorium for Massachusetts businesses and residents ended on September 1. Eversource began mailing disconnect notices to businesses that may qualify for support to its business customers. Business owners can avoid disconnection by applying for the flexible payment plan and receive two bill credits equal to their April and May 2020 bill charges.

To learn more about these programs and enroll online at Eversource.com. Customers in western Massachusetts can call 877-963-2632.