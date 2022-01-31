Fire department assists with COVID testing at Easthampton schools during omicron surge

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton firefighters and paramedics are working with school nurses to aid in testing students for COVID-19 due to the surge of the omicron variant.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, Superintendent Dr. Allison LeClair and Fire Chief Christopher Norris have partnered to help testing efforts in the Easthampton public schools. The increase in testing efforts are expected to continue over the next few weeks due to the projected peak of the omicron variant.

In attempts to reduce transmission, school nurses have even greater responsibilities. These include monitoring and evaluating staff and students for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms, contact tracing, and educating students, staff and community partners on vaccine and prevention measures.

“At this critical time during the pandemic, the Easthampton Fire Department knows the constraints and challenges that COVID-19 has placed on the limited school healthcare personnel. We have partnered with the nurses during many of the vaccine clinics. The Fire Department is happy to continue this relationship with COVID testing to ensure the highest level of safety for students, staff, and community,” said Fire Chief Christopher Norris.

The daily testing and processing quickly reached capacity limits on nurses and limited resources for the district. The support from the firefighters and EMTs will allow the nurses to get to some other aspects of their jobs, according to Superintendent Dr. Allison LeClair.

COVID-19 Testing in Massachusetts Schools

Beginning Monday, DESE updated the K-12 testing program with an option for districts to provides rapid antigen at-home tests. Easthampton schools are taking advantage of the new program and will provide at-home test kits to participating staff and students that may be used on a weekly basis.

Schools in Massachusetts can participate in the following three state-funded testing programs:

Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

At-home Rapid Antigen Testing:

At-Home Rapid Testing (to be distributed to participating staff and students, regardless of vaccination status): Shallow nasal swab samples are collected at home on a weekly basis using the iHealth rapid at-home test distributed by DESE.

Diagnostic Testing:

Symptomatic Testing: (for when individuals present symptoms while at school; individuals should not go to school if experiencing symptoms while at home): Shallow nasal swab samples are collected at school using the BinaxNOW rapid antigen test or another approved diagnostic test.

Routine COVID Pooled Testing:

Please note, following feedback from families and caregivers, districts are encouraged to use the phrase “routine COVID safety checks” to describe what we previously called “pooled tests” when communicating with families/caregivers.

Routine COVID Pooled Testing and School-Based Follow-Up Testing: Shallow nasal swab samples are collected at school and put into a single tube (maximum of 10 samples per tube). If a group tests positive, individual Follow-Up testing with a second sample collection occurs at the school with BinaxNOW and/or individual PCR testing, as necessary.

Routine COVID Pooled Testing and Lab-Based Follow-Up Testing: Shallow nasal or saliva samples are collected and kept separate before being grouped at the lab. If a group tests positive, individual Follow-Up testing occurs at the lab, without a second sample collection. Individual test results are reported to the school.

Positive COVID-19 Cases in Easthampton Schools

With more than 1,500 students attending one of the five public schools in Easthampton, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) reports the following cases in Easthampton Public Schools:

Students with positive cases from 1/20 to 1/26: 50

Staff with positive cases from 1/20 to 1/26: 6

Number of routine pooled tests from 1/17 to 1/23: 317

Number of positive routine pooled tests from 1/17 to 1/23: 22

Routine pooled positivity rate from 1/17 to 1/23: 6.9%

COVID-19 Cases in Easthampton

Masks are required to be worn in public indoor and certain outdoor spaces in Easthampton. The mask mandate was put in effect on September 2.

Easthampton is currently at a 12.1 percent 7-day test positivity rate, down from 20.2 percent reported on January 13. From January 9th to the 20th, there were 348 active cases of COVID-19 in Easthampton and 201 new cases reported. The full report can be found on the Easthampton Health Department page.

According to the report, 79.2 percent of Easthampton residents are fully vaccinated and 89 percent have received at least one dose. Of those fully vaccinated, 46.8% received the booster does. To find a vaccine location near you visit VaxFinder.mass.gov.

Easthampton Public COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available at the Millside Park located on 2 Ferry Street in Easthampton. Walk-ins are accepted or individuals can book an appointment on Curative’s website.