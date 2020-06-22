First Congregational Church members resume providing meals for families in need

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s First Congregational Church late Sunday afternoon resumed its mission of providing food for families facing hard times caused by the coronavirus economic impact.

Church member Nicole McKinstry was one of the volunteers distributing food. The church took on this responsibility and opened a food pantry last year.

A humanitarian effort that it was forced to discontinue during the height of the pandemic.

To Church member Paul Parks, it’s significant that the resumption of helping feed those in need should occur on fathers day. Which made quite an impression on him.

Parks told 22News, “As a father, I’ve always felt. I provide for my family, and sometimes it’s hard. Certainly, with the COVID-19, people being out of work, I’ve seen more and more families, they need help.”

For two hours late Sunday afternoon, members of Chicopee’s first Congregational church cared for their neighbors, providing “grab and go” meals for Sunday dinner. Bags full from the pantry would put food on the table for future meals.