First Congregational Church of Southampton to ring bells in support of frontline workers

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – First Congregational Church of Southhampton will begin ringing its 170-year-old bells to support front line workers every Saturday at 12 p.m.

In a news release sent to 22News, Church Council and Historian William Bray said its time to break the silence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The streets have remained quiet ever since stay-at-home orders were set in place.

“We understand the many difficulties and dangers which our front line workers face daily and hourly. It is our prayer that they be held in safety and out of harm’s way. We also pray for the healing and recovery of front line workers who in their positions have fallen sick with Covid-19,” Bray added.

The ringing of the bells began before the civil war and throughout United States history. The sound will represent perseverance and assurance that we will all overcome this challenge we are facing.