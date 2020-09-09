First day of school anxiety for in classroom or remote learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School is starting soon for kids all across western Massachusetts. 22News spoke with with parents to see how they feel about the upcoming school year whether their kids will be in a classroom or learning remotely.

“It’s nerve wracking for me because I just don’t know how it’s going to go.” Evalis Velazquez

It’s a big day for Annalese, her first day of preschool. Her mom Evalis told 22News she’s extremely nervous about sending her daughter into a classroom with other children because she has asthma.

But mom also said, she has no choice. “I’m stuck in between because it’s either not go to work and struggle paying the bills or send them to daycare. it’s just so hard.” Evalis Velazquez

A hard decision many families are trying to make right now.

Classrooms in Chicopee will have some students in them when school starts next week, but in neighboring towns, they decided to go fully remote.

Isabella is enjoying her last few weeks of summer before starting kindergarten.

“I would have preferred for her to start kindergarten in the school but, I understand all the safety concerns.” Kevin McCabe

Dad Kevin McCabe said lots parents are feeling anxious about remote learning, but he thinks it will go smoothly.

“I think teachers are more prepared now for the online learning and that’s why they delayed it. I think we will be ready when the time comes.” Kevin McCabe

Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News parents will be hearing from the schools soon to give them some tips and tricks to make remote learning more successful.

“There’s going to be great days and there’s going to be problematic days when technology is a challenge and thee content being taught is a challenge. But then there will be those days when the light bulb goes off when a student learns something new or makes a connection in a different way.” Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan

Students in grades 1 through 12 in Springfield will start virtually on September 15th. Kindergartners will begin just about a week later on the 21st.