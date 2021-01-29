First mass vaccination site for COVID-19 opens at Eastfield Mall Friday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first mass vaccination site for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts is set to open inside on Friday morning.

Fifteen thousand appointments opened up at the site on Thursday and they are now all booked. The site opens Friday for those in phase one who were able to get a spot.

Curative, a California-based company, will run the clinic out of the old Macy’s in the mall. They run 10,000 testing operations across the country.

Eventually, they would like to be administering about 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every day. Right now, supply issues with not getting as many doses as they hoped and scheduling headaches are holding them back.

Everyone in phase one of the state’s vaccine plan is eligible right away. The first group of phase two, people over the age of 75, will be eligible on Monday.

Make an appointment here if you’re eligible.

After getting your vaccination, you’ll have to wait about 30 minutes for observation. The Eastfield Mall vaccination site will remain in operation all the way through the state’s vaccine distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today