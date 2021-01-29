First mass vaccination site for COVID-19 opens at Eastfield Mall Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first mass vaccination site for COVID-19 in western Massachusetts is set to open inside on Friday morning.

Fifteen thousand appointments opened up at the site on Thursday and they are now all booked. The site opens Friday for those in phase one who were able to get a spot.

Curative, a California-based company, will run the clinic out of the old Macy’s in the mall. They run 10,000 testing operations across the country.

Eventually, they would like to be administering about 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every day. Right now, supply issues with not getting as many doses as they hoped and scheduling headaches are holding them back.

Everyone in phase one of the state’s vaccine plan is eligible right away. The first group of phase two, people over the age of 75, will be eligible on Monday.

After getting your vaccination, you’ll have to wait about 30 minutes for observation. The Eastfield Mall vaccination site will remain in operation all the way through the state’s vaccine distribution.