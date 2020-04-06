First responders give update on work-life since COVID-19 outbreak

(WWLP) —- It is an unprecedented time for all health care workers helping in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, health care workers have had to make changes to the way they conduct their work routines and daily lives. That could range from dealing with limited personal protective equipment to avoiding infecting others back at home.

22news spoke with Kasey an EMT in western Massachusetts who says she worried about people not practicing social distancing. She said her concern is bringing the virus back home to her loved ones and is very cautious about what she touches or uses while responding to a call.

“I change at work now,” said Kasey. “I bring a change of clothes. My dirty uniform goes into a plastic bag, and when I come home it goes straight into the washer so I can disinfect it as much as possible. I disinfect my car every time I go in and out of it because you never know what it could still be sticking to.”

22News also spoke with Chris a paramedic in Springfield. He says the ambulance company he works for sends out about 24 first responders to Logan airport daily to assist in scanning patients coming off of airplanes.



He described to us what it’s like to work with limited PPE.

“It’s like fighting a war with something you can’t see,” Chris told 22News. “You get one N-95 mask and a paper bag, and you wear that at every call and it goes back into the paper bag in between calls. You take it out for the next one, and that’s knowing its not the safest but it’s our only option at this time.”

Both first-responders urge people to avoid overwhelming the healthcare system, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.