First responders, healthcare workers receive free car washes at Balise Automotive

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise Automotive Group is offering free ultimate car washes to show appreciation for first responders and healthcare workers on the front line!

According to a news release sent to 22News, free car washes will be available now until June 30, 2020, and will be offered at both Springfield and West Springfield locations. The ultimate car wash includes hot wax and polish for first responders and healthcare workers with valid badges.

“Doing what we can to help the people in our communities is our biggest priority right now. This is just one small thing we can do to show our deep appreciation for what our first responders and medical caregivers are doing, day after day, night after night, to keep the rest of us safe during this unprecedented time.” Alex Balise, Director of Marketing

Those who present their IDs at either Balise Car Wash locations will receive a windshield decal good for free car washes, seven days a week.