First responders to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine Monday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – After nearly a year serving the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, many first responders in Massachusetts will soon get the protection they need, to protect us and themselves.

First responders across the state have a few options to get vaccinated this week. Eligible first responders will receive a sign-up link directly to get vaccinated in Agawam at Bethany Assembly of God.

This location will serve Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, and more on Wednesdays. Departments with fewer people to vaccinate will coordinate appointments with a few specific sites which will serve multiple communities like this one.

If a department is planning to vaccinate at least 200 people, they can request that vaccines be administered at a specific site. Springfield Police and fire departments will get their doses that way at Boland Elementary school Tuesday morning.

Starting Monday, any first responder can set up an appointment to get vaccinated at the UMass Amherst Campus Center.

According to Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Kalbaugh, the Chicopee Fire and Police Department are participating in a regional vaccine program in East Longmeadow that starts Monday and will run for the next 14 days.

Since it’s the Moderna vaccine, first responders will have to wait 28 days for the second dose. Even after the departments get vaccinated, their PPE protocols won’t change.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for first responders.

There are a number of multi-community sites around Western Massachusetts, each serving a specific set of departments. There is a full list of locations for where first responders can get vaccinated and other information on how to get vaccinated on Mass.gov.