Five cities in western Massachusetts listed as moderate risk on COVID-19 map

BOSTON (WWLP) – The newly released COVID-19 map, released every Wednesday, there are no cities in western Massachusetts ranked as high risk this week.

Based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents, each city or town has been designated as a higher risk (red), moderate risk (yellow), or lower risk (green) community. Communities with fewer than 5 cases are not given a designation.

Cities/Towns ranked High risk (red):

0

Cities/Towns ranked Moderate risk (yellow):

Agawam

Athol

Holyoke

Palmer

South Hadley

Cities/Towns ranked Low risk (green):

Chicopee

Easthampton

Ludlow

Northampton

Pittsfield

Springfield

West Springfield

Westfield

You can view in more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.