Flu and COVID-19 vaccines available during Big Y’s Big Vax Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Sunday.
Big Y is helping to increase awareness by offering access to immunizations throughout their store locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut September 26 through October 2. During the campaign, customers who receive a vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during event.
The following western Massachusetts locations are holding vaccine clinics:
- Amherst Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm
- Chicopee Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm
- East Longmeadow Friday 10/1 10:00am-1:00pm
- Great Barrington Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- Greenfield Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm
- Lee Monday 9/27 10:00am-6:00pm
- Longmeadow Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- Ludlow Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm
- North Adams Tuesday 9/28 1:00pm-5:00pm
- Northampton Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm
- Palmer Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- Pittsfield Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- South Hadley Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- Southampton Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm
- Southwick Wednesday 9/29 2:00pm-6:00pm
- Springfield-Cooley St Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm
- W. Springfield-Memorial Ave Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-1:00pm
- Springfield-St James Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm
- Table & Vine-W. Springfield Tuesday 9/28 3:00pm-6:00pm
- Ware Thursday 9/30 2:00pm-6:00pm
- Westfield-E. Silver St. Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm
- Westfield Shops Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm
- Wilbraham Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm
For more locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut visit BigY.com.
Big Y stores with an on-site pharmacy will also be offering pneumonia, shingles, COVID Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, MMR and HPV vaccines. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.
According to Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour, “The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our first-ever Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our 71 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 85 years.”