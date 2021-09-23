Flu and COVID-19 vaccines available during Big Y’s Big Vax Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is offering free flu and COVID-19 vaccines during the “Big Vax Week” campaign beginning Sunday.

Big Y is helping to increase awareness by offering access to immunizations throughout their store locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut September 26 through October 2. During the campaign, customers who receive a vaccine will get a $5 off $25 coupon on groceries during event.

The following western Massachusetts locations are holding vaccine clinics:

Amherst Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm

Chicopee Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm

East Longmeadow Friday 10/1 10:00am-1:00pm

Great Barrington Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

Greenfield Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm

Lee Monday 9/27 10:00am-6:00pm

Longmeadow Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

Ludlow Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm

North Adams Tuesday 9/28 1:00pm-5:00pm

Northampton Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm

Palmer Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

Pittsfield Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

South Hadley Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

Southampton Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm

Southwick Wednesday 9/29 2:00pm-6:00pm

Springfield-Cooley St Wednesday 9/29 10:00am-6:00pm

W. Springfield-Memorial Ave Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-1:00pm

Springfield-St James Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm

Table & Vine-W. Springfield Tuesday 9/28 3:00pm-6:00pm

Ware Thursday 9/30 2:00pm-6:00pm

Westfield-E. Silver St. Thursday 9/30 10:00am-1:00pm

Westfield Shops Thursday 9/30 3:00pm-6:00pm

Wilbraham Tuesday 9/28 10:00am-6:00pm

For more locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut visit BigY.com.

Big Y stores with an on-site pharmacy will also be offering pneumonia, shingles, COVID Tdap, Hepatitis A and B, meningococcal, MMR and HPV vaccines. According to CDC guidance, it is acceptable to receive 2 or more of these different vaccines at the same time.

According to Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour, “The safety and health of everyone in our region is so vitally important to us that we are excited to offer our first-ever Big Y Big Vax Week to everyone: our customers, employees and their families. Our professional pharmacy staff has been working hard to be able to provide this essential service in each of our neighborhoods at every one of our 71 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. This week-long event provides a convenient way for anyone to receive one of many vaccines to keep our community healthy. Big Y’s Big Vax Week is one more way we’ve been serving our community for over 85 years.”