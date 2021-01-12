Flu-like symptoms after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine reported by some people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more people receive their COVID-19 vaccines, we are learning more about potential side effects.

Some people report sore arms, or flu-like symptoms that even affect their ability to do daily activities.

Dr. Mark Keroack of Baystate Health told 22News, these side effects could be worse after the second dose. However, the CDC says they should go away within a few days.

“However, fewer than 10 people out of the nearly 10,000 we have vaccinated have had serious allergic reactions that have required medical treatment. We figure that’s an acceptable safety performance,” said Dr. Keroack.

According to the CDC, in most cases, fever or discomfort is normal. They recommend drinking lots of water and moving your arm around to reduce pain.

You should contact your doctor or healthcare provider if the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours, or if your side effects do not seem to be going away after a few days.